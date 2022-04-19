The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Josh Brolin On Having Kids After 50 & Getting Mistaken For Grandpa” – below is their description.

Josh Brolin dishes on his new Amazon Prime Video series "Outer Range," experiencing the supernatural at home, rocking out with his punk rock band "Rich Kids On LSD" in the '80s, and being mistaken for grandpa to his youngest kids. Josh also gifts Kelly an original patch and gold doubloon from "The Goonies" set.

