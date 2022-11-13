The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Jonathan Majors On Playing Supervillain Kang In Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'” – below is their description.

Jonathan Majors dishes on the “extremely humbling” experience of playing supervillain Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s upcoming movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and explains why it’s so fun to play a bad guy as an actor. #KellyClarksonShow #JonathanMajors Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.