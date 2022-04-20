Late Night with Seth Meyers published this video item, entitled “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell: Dressing Like a Lesbian, 2020 Census Overcounted White People” – below is their description.
There are some jokes that just sound wrong coming from Seth, like the one about Black female gun owners.
Late Night with Seth Meyers. Late Night with Seth Meyers YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes. Airing weeknights at 12:37am ET/PT, it is the fourth iteration of NBC’s Late Night franchise.
Following the Covid-19 Pandemic, Meyers returned to a reworked studio without live audience on September 8, 2020. On February 26, 2021, NBC renewed Meyers’ contract to remain as host through 2025.
In This Story: Census
A census is the procedure of systematically enumerating, and acquiring and recording information about the members of a given population. This term is used mostly in connection with national population and housing censuses; other common censuses include agricultural, traditional culture, business, supplies, and traffic censuses.
One of the world’s earliest preserved censuses was held in China in ad 2 during the Han Dynasty. The population was registered as having 57,671,400 individuals in 12,366,470 households.
2 Recent Items: Census