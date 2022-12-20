Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “JoJo Siwa SLAMS Ex Avery Cyrus for Using Her for ‘Clout'” – below is their description.

JoJo Siwa gets candid about her breakup from Avery Cyrus. In a video shared to her mom, Jessalyn’s, Instagram story, JoJo claims she got ‘used’ for ‘clout.’ The two recently parted ways after three months of dating. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

