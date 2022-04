Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Depp DENIES Abusing Heard as He Takes Stand” – below is their description.

Johnny Depp testifies that he never struck his ex-wife, Amber Heard, as he takes the stand for his libel lawsuit case. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

