The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Jimmy’s New Song with Dolly Parton Is the Butterball Hotline On Hold Music | The Tonight Show” – below is their description.
Jimmy calls the Butterball hotline at 1-800-Butterball to see if his song with Dolly Parton, “Almost Too Early For Christmas,” is the on hold music.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is an American late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. It is the seventh (and current) incarnation of NBC’s long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.
The program airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT. The show opens with Fallon’s topical monologue, then transitions into comedic sketches/games, concluding with guest interviews and musical performance. On November 2, 2020, NBC announced that Fallon signed a contract extension to remain as host until end of 2021.
Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, author, businesswoman, and humanitarian, known primarily for her work in country music. After achieving success as a songwriter for others, Parton made her album debut in 1967 with Hello, I’m Dolly.
James Thomas “Jimmy” Fallon Jr. is an American comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer. He is known for his work in television as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as the host of late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and before that Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.