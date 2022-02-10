The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Jenny Slate Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring & Charlie Day Jokes She’s Being Haunted” – below is their description.

Jenny Slate brought homemade chocolate chip cookies to the first rehearsal of the new Amazon Prime Video movie "I Want You Back," and co-star Charlie Day could not handle himself. Charlie describes the hilarious "fiasco" when he panicked and threw the cookies out of his window because he couldn't stop eating them. Jenny also dishes on her intimate New Year's wedding, and shows off her vintage wedding ring which belonged to her great-grandmother-in-law. Charlie jokes that the woman is haunting Jenny in her dreams to get the ring back.

