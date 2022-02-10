Jenny Slate Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring & Charlie Day Jokes She’s Being Haunted

by

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Jenny Slate Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring & Charlie Day Jokes She’s Being Haunted” – below is their description.

Jenny Slate brought homemade chocolate chip cookies to the first rehearsal of the new Amazon Prime Video movie “I Want You Back,” and co-star Charlie Day could not handle himself. Charlie describes the hilarious “fiasco” when he panicked and threw the cookies out of his window because he couldn’t stop eating them. Jenny also dishes on her intimate New Year’s wedding, and shows off her vintage wedding ring which belonged to her great-grandmother-in-law. Charlie jokes that the woman is haunting Jenny in her dreams to get the ring back.

#KellyClarksonShow #JennySlate #CharlieDay

Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8

FOLLOW US

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/

For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about “everyday people”. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

Recent from The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Woman Catches Reese Witherspoon’s Attention With Beautiful Pies Baked To Match Popular Books

Category: Entertainment

Cleveland Mom Hands Out Over 100,000 Free Books With Literacy In The H.O.O.D. Program

Category: Entertainment

Woman Creates Adult Literacy Nonprofit After Graduating College And Not Knowing How To Read

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....