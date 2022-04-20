The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Bush Vs. Kelly Clarkson: ‘80s Pop Culture Trivia” – below is their description.

In a spirited game of "Totally Rad '80s Trivia" hosted by God himself, '80s girls Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager go toe-to-toe against Kelly and her "musical sister" Jessi Collins to see who knows the most about '80s pop culture. Will Kelly and Jessi prevail, or will the Bush sisters be another addition to Blake Shelton's Wall Of Champions? Watch and find out!

