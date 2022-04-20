The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Bush Gift Kelly Clarkson Harry Potter Glasses & Tweezers For 40th Bday” – below is their description.
Jenna Bush Hager and twin sister Barbara Bush dish on their new children’s book “The Superpower Sisterhood,” Jenna’s two-year-old finally getting out of diapers, and their dad, George W. Bush’s nickname for Barbara’s six-month-old daughter, Cora. Jenna and Barbara also surprise Kelly with a 40th birthday basket, including official Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader boots and pompoms, Harry Potter-style readers, a Texas-inspired Aerosmith t-shirt, and emergency tweezers.
#KellyClarksonShow #JennaBushHager #BarbaraBush
