by
GQ published this video item, entitled "James Cameron Breaks Down His Most Iconic Films | GQ"

Filmmaker James Cameron breaks down his most iconic films, including ‘Titanic,’ ‘The Terminator,’ ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day,’ the ‘Avatar’ series, and ‘The Abyss.’

00:00 “I almost bailed on being a filmmaker.”

00:21 Titanic

07:45 The Terminator / Terminator 2: Judgment Day

15:02 Avatar

25:36 The Abyss

