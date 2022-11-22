GQ published this video item, entitled “James Cameron Breaks Down His Most Iconic Films | GQ” – below is their description.
Filmmaker James Cameron breaks down his most iconic films, including ‘Titanic,’ ‘The Terminator,’ ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day,’ the ‘Avatar’ series, and ‘The Abyss.’
00:00 “I almost bailed on being a filmmaker.”
00:21 Titanic
07:45 The Terminator / Terminator 2: Judgment Day
15:02 Avatar
25:36 The Abyss
Still haven’t subscribed to GQ on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2iij5wtGQ YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.