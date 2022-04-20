Good Morning Britain published this video item, entitled “Is It Time To Accept The PM’s Apology? Guests Clash In Fiery Debate | Good Morning Britain” – below is their description.

The Prime Minister is facing a critical week in which he will face down claims he misled Parliament and the possibility of a formal House of Commons inquiry. Boris Johnson will give a statement to the Commons today in which he is expected to offer a ‘full-throated apology’, asking for forgiveness after receiving a fine from the Metropolitan Police last week. But as more damning pictures are expected to appear, is sorry enough?

Broadcast on 20/04/22

