I volunteer as tribute ✋ #bbcghosts #iplayer #ghosts #bloopers #mathewbaynton

About This Source - BBC

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a public service broadcaster established under a Royal Charter, which operates under its Agreement with the UK’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Its work is funded principally by an annual television licence fee which is charged to all British households, companies, and organisations using any type of equipment to receive or record live television broadcasts and iPlayer catch-up. Around a quarter of BBC’s revenue comes from its commercial subsidiary BBC Studios (formerly BBC Worldwide), which sells BBC programmes and services internationally.

