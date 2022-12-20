“I tickled the corpse’s feet!”: Christian Bale on Netflix murder mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

by
Hollywood megastar Christian Bale tells NME about his new film, 'The Pale Blue Eye', which contains the origin story of acclaimed author and gothic poet Edgar Allen Poe.

Hollywood megastar Christian Bale tells NME about his new film, ‘The Pale Blue Eye’, which contains the origin story of acclaimed author and gothic poet Edgar Allen Poe. See it in cinemas from December 23, and on Netflix from January 6.

NME YouTube Channel

