Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “How two friends started a size-inclusive cycling group, ‘All Bodies on Bikes’” – below is their description.

Marley Blonsky and fellow cyclist, Kailey Kornhauser, never felt like they truly belonged in the cycling community because of their size. So, they set out to change it. Good Morning America YouTube Channel

