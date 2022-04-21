Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “How Rihanna Is Handling A$AP Rocky’s Arrest (Source)” – below is their description.

Rihanna is focusing on her pregnancy amid the news of A$AP Rocky’s arrest. The rapper was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) stemming from an alleged incident that took place in November 2021. A source tells ET, ‘This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby — not stressing out!’ The source adds, ‘This arrest was not something they saw coming.’

