How kim kardashian feels about pete davidson and emily ratajkowski's relationship (source)

A source tells ET, Kim Kardashian wants ex Pete Davidson to be ‘happy’ as he explores his new relationship with Emily Ratajkowski. The reality star is ‘not bothered’ by the comedian’s new romance and is spending time focusing on her kids’ happiness.

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program.

In This Story: Kim Kardashian West

Kimberley Kardashian West (Nee Kardashian) is commonly known as Kim Kardashian West.

A Brief Biography

Having originally risen to fame as a stylist of Paris Hilton, and then gained some notoriety after a sex tape featuring her was leaked; she rose to fame primarily after featuring in a television show At Home With the Kardashians alongside her other family members.

One of the first social media Influencers, Kardashian has ammassed a huge global following on platforms like Instagram.

Her marriage to famous rapper, Kanye West, make the couple one of the most famous on the globe.

Kim Kardashian West News

News related to Kim Kardashian West will be placed below, with the most recent items nearest to the top.

In This Story: Pete Davidson

Peter Michael Davidson is an American comedian and actor. He has been a cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy Saturday Night Live since 2014. Davidson has also appeared on the MTV shows Guy Code, Wild ‘n Out, and Failosophy.

