OWN published this video item, entitled “How Kamie Crawford Stays Positive | Trials To Triumphs | OWN” – below is their description.

Television and podcast host Kamie Crawford has been in the spotlight her entire adult life. And though it has meant praise and success, fame hasn’t been easy. In her conversation with Ashley, the former Miss Teen USA relishes being a role model for her younger sisters and other Black girls—an honor she feels destined for. Kamie talks about the difficulties of being perceived as not being Black enough or thin enough to be considered a Black Teen Miss USA, but chose to stay optimistic about her role in transforming the pageant world. She describes how she unlearned to be neutral about the issues that matter most to her, because she was “raised to stand up for people,” including herself. Now, Kamie lives confidently in her own skin and inspires others to be their authentic selves. OWN YouTube Channel

