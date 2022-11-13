How Joel McHale Prepared to Host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (2014)

by
How joel mchale prepared to host the white house correspondents’ dinner (2014)

The Howard Stern Show published this video item, entitled “How Joel McHale Prepared to Host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (2014)” – below is their description.

Joel McHale discusses preparing for the 2014 White House Correspondents’ dinner and the advice he got from Jimmy Kimmel prior to the event.

About This Source - The Howard Stern Show

The Howard Stern Show is an American radio show hosted by Howard Stern that gained wide recognition when it was nationally syndicated on terrestrial radio from WXRK in New York City, between 1986 and 2005.

In addition to radio broadcast, The Howard Stern Show has been filmed since 1994 and broadcast on various networks, including the E! and CBS television channels. It moved to HowardTV, Stern’s own on-demand digital cable channel from 2005 to 2013. In 2018, Sirius XM launched a mobile app for subscribers to access video clips of the show.

In This Story: Jimmy Kimmel

James Christian Kimmel is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer. He is the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show that premiered on ABC.

In This Story: Joel McHale

Joel Edward McHale is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and television host. He is best known for hosting The Soup and his role as Jeff Winger on the NBC sitcom Community. He has performed in the films Open Season 2, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, and Ted.

