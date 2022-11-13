The Howard Stern Show published this video item, entitled “How Joel McHale Prepared to Host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (2014)” – below is their description.

Joel McHale discusses preparing for the 2014 White House Correspondents’ dinner and the advice he got from Jimmy Kimmel prior to the event.

Hear more Howard Stern by signing up for a free SiriusXM trial: siriusxm.us/Howard100

SUBSCRIBE for more videos: http://bit.ly/2qswmZU

Want to know what’s going on with Howard Stern in the future?

Follow us on Twitter: http://bit.ly/1RzxGPD

On Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1JELtz3

On Instagram: https://goo.gl/VsWTND

For more great content from the Howard Stern Show visit our official website: http://www.HowardStern.com

#HowardStern #SternShow

The Howard Stern Show YouTube Channel