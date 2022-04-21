The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Happy Birthday to Her Majesty, the Queen!” – below is their description.

‘Happy Birthday to Her Majesty, the Queen!’

The Queen is celebrating her 96th birthday with friends and family at Sandringham Estate.

Join us as we look back on a turbulent year for Her Majesty.

#Queen #Royal #Birthday

Follow us for more royal news, history, and highlights:

♛ Subscribe to our YouTube channel (tap the bell icon and stay up to date with all the latest Royal videos!) – https://bit.ly/3jNBYZ7

♛ Find us on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@royalfamilychannel

♛ Follow us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/RoyalFamilyChannel

♛ Tweet with us! – https://twitter.com/RoyalFamilyITNP

The Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel