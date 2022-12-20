Get Ready For Bridgerton Meets Downtown: The Big New Period Drama Is Coming! | This Morning

n between Christmas and New Year, when you’re stuffed with chocolate and the weather is rubbish outside, there’s nothing better than cosying up on the sofa and tuning into a good drama. And James Purefoy has got you covered! He joins us in the studio today to tell us about sex and scandal in the BBC’s new big-budget period drama Marie Antoinette.

Broadcast on 20/12/2022

About This Source - This Morning

This Morning airs each weekday in the UK, on the ITV1 channel, between 10am and 12.30pm. It is described as “a mix of celebrity interviews, showbiz news, topical discussion, competitions, health, and more.”

In This Story: Bridgerton

Bridgerton is an American streaming television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on Julia Quinn‘s novels set in the competitive world of Regency London high society’s ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

Bridgerton streams on Netflix, in many regions.

