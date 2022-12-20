This Morning published this video item, entitled “Get Ready For Bridgerton Meets Downtown: The Big New Period Drama Is Coming! | This Morning” – below is their description.

n between Christmas and New Year, when you’re stuffed with chocolate and the weather is rubbish outside, there’s nothing better than cosying up on the sofa and tuning into a good drama. And James Purefoy has got you covered! He joins us in the studio today to tell us about sex and scandal in the BBC’s new big-budget period drama Marie Antoinette. Broadcast on 20/12/2022 This Morning YouTube Channel

