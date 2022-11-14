The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Garth Brooks Surprises Kelly Clarkson With 2023 Las Vegas Residency Announcement!” – below is their description.

In a new segment we like to call "New Phone, Who Dis?," Kelly has to guess who's the mysterious guest behind the phone in four questions or less. Spoiler alert: the mystery guest is the one and only Garth Brooks, and he's here to announce his 2023 Las Vegas residency and new CD box set "LIVE!" Register for tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthvegas

