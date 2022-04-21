IGN published this video item, entitled “Why Fans are Angry About Sonic Origins’ Controversial DLC Strategy – IGN Daily Fix” – below is their description.

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Sonic retro remastered collection, Sonic Origins will be released on Sonic’s birthday, June 23, 2022. Sonic Origins is a collection of several 2D Sonic games released on Genesis including Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. All games will be digitally remastered for current platforms. Sonic Origins’ release date and editions were announced earlier today and fans aren’t happy with the amount of locked-off DLC, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will bring back voice actors from the classic 1987 animated TV series when it’s released this Summer. PlayStation has released an app allowing users who own Windows 10 or 11 computers to update the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Previously, owners of the controller needed a PS5 console to receive firmware updates. #IGN #Gaming IGN YouTube Channel

