Why Fans are Angry About Sonic Origins’ Controversial DLC Strategy – IGN Daily Fix

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “Why Fans are Angry About Sonic Origins’ Controversial DLC Strategy – IGN Daily Fix” – below is their description.

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Sonic retro remastered collection, Sonic Origins will be released on Sonic’s birthday, June 23, 2022. Sonic Origins is a collection of several 2D Sonic games released on Genesis including Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. All games will be digitally remastered for current platforms. Sonic Origins’ release date and editions were announced earlier today and fans aren’t happy with the amount of locked-off DLC, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will bring back voice actors from the classic 1987 animated TV series when it’s released this Summer. PlayStation has released an app allowing users who own Windows 10 or 11 computers to update the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Previously, owners of the controller needed a PS5 console to receive firmware updates.

#IGN #Gaming

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

Front Mission: Borderscape – Official Concept Trailer

Category: Gaming

Colin Farrell’s Penguin transformation was crazy #thebatman #colinfarrell #penguin #shorts

Category: Gaming

Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing After Losing 200k Subs – IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Category: Gaming, Media

In This Story: PS5

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is an upcoming home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Announced in 2019 as the successor to the PlayStation 4, it is scheduled to launch on November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, and on November 19, 2020 for the rest of the world.

The platform is anticipated to launch in two varieties, as a base PlayStation 5 system incorporating an Ultra HD Blu-ray compatible optical disc drive for retail game support alongside digital distribution via the PlayStation Store, and a lower-cost Digital variant lacking the disc drive while retaining digital download support.

The PlayStation 5 features a customized solid state drive designed for high-speed data streaming to enable significant improvements in graphical performance. The hardware also features a custom AMD GPU capable of ray tracing, support for 4K resolution displays and high framerates, new audio hardware for real-time 3D audio effects, and backward compatibility with most PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games.

View the web story

Consoles #Ad

3 Recent Items: PS5

LEGO Builder’s Journey – Official PS4 & PS5 Launch Trailer

Category: Gaming

Let’s Play Weird West Part 2: JUSTICE FOR CHERRYL! Weird West PS5 Gameplay

Category: Gaming

Elden Wrong – We Play Elden Ring, Wrong! – EPISODE ONE: OCULUS PASSTHROUGH

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....