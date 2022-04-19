Thor Love & Thunder Trailer: Jane Foster “Girl Thor” Explained

The first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is here, giving fans a look at the newest adventure for everybody’s favorite space god Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. But the biggest star of the new trailer? It’s the first look at Natalie Portman, reprising her role as Jane Foster but now she’s wielding a reforged Mjolnir as Thor the God of Thunder. She’s not Girl Thor, nor is she Lady Thor. She is simply The Mighty Thor. The Thor 4 teaser trailer does not give Marvel fans a sense of how does Jane Foster become Thor but it does show us Natalie Portman Lady Thor, also known as Jane Foster Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder also gives us an update on Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy, who last appeared in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios’ record-breaking film from 2019. The Cast of Thor: Love and Thunder is mostly familiar: Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, who is now ruling New Asgard as king, the Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi returns as Korg, Russel Crowe Zeus makes his first MCU appearance as Zeus and Christian Bale appears as villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Chris Hemsworth

Christopher Hemsworth is an Australian actor. He first rose to prominence in Australia playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away before beginning a film career in Hollywood. He also played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of movies.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is an Israeli-born American actress, director and producer. Prolific in film since a teenager, she has starred in blockbusters and also played psychologically troubled women in independent films, for which she has received various accolades, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Taika Waititi

Taika David Cohen ONZM, known professionally as Taika Waititi, is a New Zealand film and television director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and comedian.

