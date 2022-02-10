The Lost City – Official Big Game Spot (2022) Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum

Check out the Big Game pre-game spot for the upcoming movie, The Lost City, which stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe.

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

The movie also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang.

The Lost City, directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022.

