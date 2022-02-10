IGN published this video item, entitled “The Exorcism of God – Official Trailer (2022) Joseph Marcell, María Gabriela de Faría” – below is their description.

Peter Williams, an American priest working in Mexico, is considered a saint by many local parishioners. However, due to a botched exorcism, he carries a dark secret that’s eating him alive until he gets an opportunity to face his own demon one final time.

The movie stars Joseph Marcell, María Gabriela de Faría, Will Beinbrink, Hector Kotsifakis, and Irán Castillo. It is written by Santiago Fernández Calvete and Alejandro Hidalgo.

The Exorcism of God, directed by Alejandro Hidalgo, arrives in theaters, On Demand, and digital on March 11, 2022.

