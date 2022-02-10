The Exorcism of God – Official Trailer (2022) Joseph Marcell, María Gabriela de Faría

Peter Williams, an American priest working in Mexico, is considered a saint by many local parishioners. However, due to a botched exorcism, he carries a dark secret that’s eating him alive until he gets an opportunity to face his own demon one final time.

The movie stars Joseph Marcell, María Gabriela de Faría, Will Beinbrink, Hector Kotsifakis, and Irán Castillo. It is written by Santiago Fernández Calvete and Alejandro Hidalgo.

The Exorcism of God, directed by Alejandro Hidalgo, arrives in theaters, On Demand, and digital on March 11, 2022.

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Mexico is a country in the southern portion of North America. It is the most populous Spanish-speaking nation. Mexico City is its capital city and largest metropolis.

Mexico became an independent nation state after the successful Mexican War of Independence against Spain in 1821.

Mexico is a developing country, but has the world’s 15th-largest economy by nominal GDP and the 11th-largest by PPP, with the United States being its largest economic partner. Since 2006, a conflict between the government and drug trafficking syndicates has led to over 120,000 deaths.

Mexico receives a significant number of tourists every year; in 2018, it was the 6th most-visited country in the world, with 39 million international arrivals.

