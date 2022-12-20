The Box Office Doesn’t Lie: Why the DCEU as We Know It Is Done

James Gunn and Henry Cavill have revealed that the actor will not be returning to the role of Superman in the Man of Steel’s next movie. Additionally, Gunn, who is the co-CEO of DC Studios, has announced that he’s writing that film, which will focus on a younger version of the character.

This news follows recent rumors that neither Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman nor Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will get a third solo movie amid the shake-ups Gunn and his DC Studios partner Peter Safran have planned for the DCEU.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, has been making the case that Black Adam will be profitable. But with Cavill out of the DC universe as Superman, is the match-up between Black Adam and the Man of Steel that was teased at the end of The Rock’s movie even in the cards anymore? Will there even be another appearance by the actor as Black Adam, for that matter?

After years of promising that Black Adam would change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU, and now that the hierarchy of power in terms of who actually calls the shots in the DCEU has changed, The Rock definitely has something to prove in touting the financial returns of Black Adam. But what do the actual box-office numbers say about the performance of the DC movie-verse itself, including his film? We decided to dig into them, and you know what? It’s not that surprising that Gunn and Safran appear to be moving on from the DCEU that started all the way back with 2013’s Man of Steel.

Is a DCEU reboot in the works? Will Wonder Woman 3, Man of Steel 2, Aquaman 3, and all the other DCEU properties ever happen? We dig into all that with a focus on the box office of the DC movies (and more) in this video!

