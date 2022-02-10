IGN published this video item, entitled “The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Review” – below is their description.
The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 reviewed by Hanna Ines Flint on Disney+.
The Book of Boba Fett variously delivered on character development, high-octane action, and purpose, with Temuera Morrison always bringing courage, humor, and emotional weight to his performance. Altogether, it was an entertaining if uneven first season that seemed increasingly unsure how to handle this legacy bounty hunter compared to his Mandalorian counterpart.
#IGN #StarWars #TheBookOfBobaFettIGN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.