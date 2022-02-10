The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Review

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 reviewed by Hanna Ines Flint on Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett variously delivered on character development, high-octane action, and purpose, with Temuera Morrison always bringing courage, humor, and emotional weight to his performance. Altogether, it was an entertaining if uneven first season that seemed increasingly unsure how to handle this legacy bounty hunter compared to his Mandalorian counterpart.

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

