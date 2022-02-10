The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Review

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

The Book of Boba Fett variously delivered on character development, high-octane action, and purpose, with Temuera Morrison always bringing courage, humor, and emotional weight to his performance. Altogether, it was an entertaining if uneven first season that seemed increasingly unsure how to handle this legacy bounty hunter compared to his Mandalorian counterpart.

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 reviewed by Hanna Ines Flint on Disney+.

