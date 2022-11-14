IGN published this video item, entitled “The Best Xbox Series X & Series S Accessories (Late 2022) – Budget to Best” – below is their description.
With so many new Xbox accessories popping up over the years, we think it’s about time to update Budget to Best’s essential Xbox Series X and S accessories list a bit with some hot new items! This time, not only are we looking at Xbox Series accessories everyone can benefit from, but we’re also looking at some more niche peripherals for gamers who are looking for just a bit more out of their gaming experience.
Whether you’re looking for the best racing wheel when wanting to fire up Forza Horizon 5, to prepping yourself for ranked Street Fighter VI with our pick for best fighting stick, we’ve got you covered! Of course, we couldn’t forget about Flight and Space Sim fans with a new pick for overall best flight controller for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator or No Man’s Sky. However, when it comes to general gaming with a controller, there’s still only one top pick we think everyone would love.
Join us for this episode of IGN’s Budget to Best as Akeem walks us through some of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories just in time for the holidays!
