The best xbox series x & series s accessories (late 2022) - budget to best

With so many new Xbox accessories popping up over the years, we think it’s about time to update Budget to Best’s essential Xbox Series X and S accessories list a bit with some hot new items! This time, not only are we looking at Xbox Series accessories everyone can benefit from, but we’re also looking at some more niche peripherals for gamers who are looking for just a bit more out of their gaming experience.

Whether you’re looking for the best racing wheel when wanting to fire up Forza Horizon 5, to prepping yourself for ranked Street Fighter VI with our pick for best fighting stick, we’ve got you covered! Of course, we couldn’t forget about Flight and Space Sim fans with a new pick for overall best flight controller for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator or No Man’s Sky. However, when it comes to general gaming with a controller, there’s still only one top pick we think everyone would love.

Join us for this episode of IGN’s Budget to Best as Akeem walks us through some of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories just in time for the holidays!

Xbox Elite Controller 2 https://zdcs.link/67A52

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro https://zdcs.link/4x4BD

Mayflash F500 Elite https://zdcs.link/Rbr57

Logitech G920 https://zdcs.link/AXnq0

Gladiator NXT EVO ‘Space Combat Edition’ https://zdcs.link/0p2gw

Seagate 1TB Expansion Card https://zdcs.link/opg7Y

00:00:00 – Intro

00:00:45 – Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2

00:02:30 – SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

00:03:50 – Mayflash F500 Elite Fight Stick

00:04:40 – Logitech G923 Racing Wheel

00:05:53 – VKB Gladiator NXT EVO

00:07:02 – Seagate Expansion Storage Card

00:08:24 – Outro

