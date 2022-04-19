IGN published this video item, entitled “The Batman: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the New Movie” – below is their description.

The Batman has landed on HBO Max, meaning you can obsessively rewatch the Caped Crusader’s latest cinematic adventure from the comfort of your own home. But if you really want to uncover every last secret hidden in this dark, disturbing thriller, you need a little outside help. That’s where the new book The Art of The Batman comes in.

The Art of the Batman reveals plenty of fascinating, behind-the-scenes details about the new movie, from the origins of Robert Pattinson’s tactical Batsuit to the real-life and fictional figures that inspired villains like John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. We’ve broken down the most interesting reveals from the new book.

The Batman is available to stream now on HBO Max, and The Art of the Batman hits bookstores on April 19, 2022.

