The Batman: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the New Movie

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “The Batman: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the New Movie” – below is their description.

The Batman has landed on HBO Max, meaning you can obsessively rewatch the Caped Crusader’s latest cinematic adventure from the comfort of your own home. But if you really want to uncover every last secret hidden in this dark, disturbing thriller, you need a little outside help. That’s where the new book The Art of The Batman comes in.

The Art of the Batman reveals plenty of fascinating, behind-the-scenes details about the new movie, from the origins of Robert Pattinson’s tactical Batsuit to the real-life and fictional figures that inspired villains like John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. We’ve broken down the most interesting reveals from the new book.

The Batman is available to stream now on HBO Max, and The Art of the Batman hits bookstores on April 19, 2022.

#IGN #Movies #TheBatman

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

The Batman wingsuit scene behind the scenes #thebatman #wingsuit #behindthescenes #shorts

Category: Gaming

The Batman concept art vs final product #thebatman #conceptart #shorts

Category: Gaming

The Batman Easter Egg Confirmed #thebatman #easteregg #riddler #shorts

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....