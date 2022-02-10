Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Official Master Splinter Trailer

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Official Master Splinter Trailer” – below is their description.

Master Splinter is joining Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge as a playable character. Check out the trailer to see the character in action.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, in addition to PC and Nintendo Switch, later in 2022.

#IGN #Gaming #TMNT

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

Horizon Forbidden West Patch Stashes Aloy’s Annoying Stash Mentions – IGN Daily Fix

Category: Gaming

Elden Ring: How to Duplicate Remembrances

Category: Gaming

Elex 2 Review

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....