IGN published this video item, entitled “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Official Master Splinter Trailer” – below is their description.

Master Splinter is joining Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge as a playable character. Check out the trailer to see the character in action.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, in addition to PC and Nintendo Switch, later in 2022.

