SURPRISE! Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries Gameplay Is Out Now, AND IT RULES! Ian’s VR Corner

Eurogamer published this video item, entitled "SURPRISE! Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries Gameplay Is Out Now, AND IT RULES! Ian's VR Corner"

Wowsers trousers! Today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for 2022 was full of excellent VR news but one of the best announcements of all is that you can download the Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries update and play Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries gameplay RIGHT NOW! It’s an 8GB+ download so while you’re grabbing that Resident Evil 4 VR Mercenaries update, why not watch Ian Higton strive to survive in this special mid-week VR Corner? Join Ian as he tries a couple of rounds of Classic The Mercenaries VR gameplay as Ada Wong, before moving on and trying out a couple of the brand new Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries challenge maps! Want a gangster gun with infinite ammo? How about Leon Kennedy firing infinite rockets from his bottomless pockets? You’ll find all this and more, right here on this week’s Ian’s VR Corner!

