IGN published this video item, entitled “Steelrising: 5 Minutes of Gameplay” – below is their description.

Watch five minutes of gameplay from Steelrising as Aegis takes on various enemies. The video also gives a peek at some areas in the upcoming game.

Paris, 1789. The city is in the grip of terror. The Revolution has been suppressed with bloodshed by Louis XVI and his merciless mechanical army. It falls to Aegis, an engineering marvel, to take on the king’s ranks of automatons and change the course of history.

Steelrising is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

