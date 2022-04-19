Steelrising: 5 Minutes of Gameplay

Watch five minutes of gameplay from Steelrising as Aegis takes on various enemies. The video also gives a peek at some areas in the upcoming game.

Paris, 1789. The city is in the grip of terror. The Revolution has been suppressed with bloodshed by Louis XVI and his merciless mechanical army. It falls to Aegis, an engineering marvel, to take on the king’s ranks of automatons and change the course of history.

Steelrising is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Paris, France‘s capital, is a major European city and a global center for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Its 19th-century cityscape is crisscrossed by wide boulevards and the River Seine. Major landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, the 12th-century, Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral and the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées.

Xbox Series X and Series S are upcoming home video game consoles developed by Microsoft. They are both scheduled to be released on November 10, 2020 as the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, succeeding Xbox One.

Rumors regarding the consoles first emerged in early-2019, with the line as a whole codenamed “Scarlett”, and consisting of high-end and low-end models codenamed “Anaconda” and “Lockhart” respectively.

The high-end model was first teased during E3 2019 under the title “Project Scarlett”, while its name and design as Xbox Series X was unveiled during The Game Awards later in December. In September 2020, Microsoft unveiled the low-end model as Xbox Series S.

