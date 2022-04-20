IGN published this video item, entitled “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer” – below is their description.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer for this action-adventure game. In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, become Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, and set out on a dangerous mission to hunt down and destroy the Jedi. #IGN #Gaming #StarWars IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.