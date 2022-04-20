Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

IGN published this video item, entitled “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer” – below is their description.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer for this action-adventure game.

In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, become Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, and set out on a dangerous mission to hunt down and destroy the Jedi.

About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

