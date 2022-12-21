IGN published this video item, entitled “Star Wars: Dark Forces 4K Gameplay (The Force Engine Mod)” – below is their description.

Legendary shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces is now available to play in higher resolutions thanks to The Foce Engine mod. Check out some 4K gameplay here!

Dark Forces is a much loved shooter in the Star Wars universe, but playing it on current hardware was very cumbersome until recently. The Force Engine is, according to their website, “a project to reverse engineer and rebuild the Jedi Engine for modern systems.” This means easy access to modern resolutions, quality of life settings like easier aiming and crosshairs, as well as easier implementation of further mods.

Find The Force Engine mod here:

https://theforceengine.github.io/

