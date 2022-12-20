Someone Remade the Mario Bros Movie Trailer on N64 – IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer got an N64 redesign from a fan. High On Life beat Minecraft as Xbox Game Pass’s most popular game. Finally, a classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making.

