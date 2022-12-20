Sifu – Official Arenas Mode Teaser Trailer (Xbox, Steam Reveal)

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Get your first look at the new Arenas mode coming to Sifu, the excellent martial-arts brawler. Arenas arrives on all platforms in March as part of a free update that coincides with the game also coming to Xbox and Steam. Developer Sloclap says, “Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game’s amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character. Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits.”

