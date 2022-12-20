Sifu – Official Arenas Mode Teaser Trailer (Xbox, Steam Reveal)

Sifu – Official Arenas Mode Teaser Trailer (Xbox, Steam Reveal)

Get your first look at the new Arenas mode coming to Sifu, the excellent martial-arts brawler. Arenas arrives on all platforms in March as part of a free update that coincides with the game also coming to Xbox and Steam. Developer Sloclap says, “Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game’s amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character. Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits.”

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

