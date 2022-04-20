Saints Row Ultimate Customization Showcase Livestream

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “Saints Row Ultimate Customization Showcase Livestream” – below is their description.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived, Volition is giving you the full lowdown on ALL things customization in Saints Row. Ready to have your socks knocked off?!

The talented minds at Volition bring you the most customizable Saints Row experience yet, and here they are showing you an extended look at all of our customization options. What’s more, this is not just for your Boss (although they DO have some really cool stuff to show you there), but also extends to your vehicles, favorite weaponry, the Saints HQ, hell, even the city itself. And going one step further – the power to tweak the treads of your trusty recruits and friends. Also Yes. Socks are back!

Sit back, enjoy, and go nuts planning your best life in Santo Ileso.

#IGN #SaintsRow

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

Front Mission: Borderscape – Official Concept Trailer

Category: Gaming

Why Fans are Angry About Sonic Origins’ Controversial DLC Strategy – IGN Daily Fix

Category: Gaming

Colin Farrell’s Penguin transformation was crazy #thebatman #colinfarrell #penguin #shorts

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....