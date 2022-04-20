IGN published this video item, entitled “Saints Row – Official Customization Trailer” – below is their description.
Volition, the creators of Saints Row, brings you the most customizable Saints Row experience yet, so check out an extended look at all of our customization options. This trailer shows you all the way you can tweak your Boss, vehicles, Saints HQ, weapons, and even the city itself!
#IGN #Gaming #SaintsRowIGN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.