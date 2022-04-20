Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries – Official Launch Trailer | Meta Quest Showcase

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries – Official Launch Trailer | Meta Quest Showcase” – below is their description.

The Mercenaries Mode finally arrives in Resident Evil 4 VR today as a free update. Test your skills as you fend off hordes of Ganados, unlock new items for the single-player campaign, and get the best score possible on the online leaderboard.

