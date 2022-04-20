Resident Evil 4 VR – 17 Minutes of Mercenaries Mode (All Maps & Characters)

Welcome back to Resident Evil 4 VR, with the latest free update, The RE4 Mercenaries VR mode! In this 17 minutes of RE4 VR gameplay, you’ll watch Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong, Jack Krauser, HUNK, and Albert Wesker fighting it out to survive on every stage – The Village, The Castle, The Island and, The Dockside.

The Mercenaries is available right now, for free, as a downloadable update for Resident Evil 4 VR for the Meta Oculus Quest 2.

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

