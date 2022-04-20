IGN published this video item, entitled “Resident Evil 4 VR – 17 Minutes of Mercenaries Mode (All Maps & Characters)” – below is their description.

Welcome back to Resident Evil 4 VR, with the latest free update, The RE4 Mercenaries VR mode! In this 17 minutes of RE4 VR gameplay, you’ll watch Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong, Jack Krauser, HUNK, and Albert Wesker fighting it out to survive on every stage – The Village, The Castle, The Island and, The Dockside.

The Mercenaries is available right now, for free, as a downloadable update for Resident Evil 4 VR for the Meta Oculus Quest 2.

