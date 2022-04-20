Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

This is RE 4 VR Challenge Mode, featuring a slew of unique and wild scenarios, you’ll be tasked with completing levels with an ever-increasing ramp of difficulty. In this 11 minutes of gameplay from the Resident Evil 4 VR Challenge Mode, you’ll see highlights from four different RE4 challenges, including Leon blasting enemies with the Chicago Typewriter, a Wild West revolver shootout in the village, and more.

IGN published this video item, entitled “Resident Evil 4 VR – 11 Minutes of Challenge Mode Gameplay” – below is their description.

