IGN published this video item, entitled “Resident Evil 4 VR – 10 Minutes of Big Head And Golden Gun Mode” – below is their description.

Check out RE4 VR in action. Here’s 10 minutes of Big Head and Golden Gun Mode in Resident Evil 4 VR for the Meta Oculus Quest 2. These unlockables can be earned by completing the new Challenges included in the latest RE4 VR free update. #IGN #Gaming #ResidentEvil IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.