Never Alone: Arctic Collection – Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer & Never Alone 2 Teaser

Never Alone: Arctic Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 24th, 2022.

Developed in collaboration with the Iñupiat, an Alaska Native people, and inspired by a traditional story that has been passed down through generations, Never Alone dares us to brave the unforgiving world of the Arctic. In this co-op adventure, players will switch between Nuna and Fox as they solve puzzles and platforming challenges. Check out the trailer to see some Never Alone: Arctic Collection gameplay.

The Never Alone: Arctic Collection on Nintendo Switch will also include the Foxtales DLC. This trailer also teases that Never Alone 2 is in pre-production.

