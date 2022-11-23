IGN published this video item, entitled “Microsoft’s Iconic Xbox 360 Controller Is Being Resurrected – IGN Daily Fix” – below is their description.

To commemorate the 17th anniversary of the release of the Xbox 360, video game peripheral maker, Hyperkin has officially announced today that it is resurrecting the iconic video game controller. A newly discovered glitch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows the player to very simply duplicate Pokémon, including the incredibly rare shiny ones. Rainbow Six Siege’s next update, Operation Solar Raid, will bring a new map, operator, cross-play, cross-progression, and more.

