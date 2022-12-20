Marvel’s Midnight Suns is Awesome Even If You Hate Card Battlers

by
IGN published this video item, entitled "Marvel's Midnight Suns is Awesome Even If You Hate Card Battlers"

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out and is getting great reviews across the board! However, some folks have been hesitant in picking it up, wondering if Midnight Suns is worth it due to its card battler gameplay. The Podcast Beyond crew is here to tell you why Midnight Suns is worth playing even if you don’t like games with card-based gameplay! If you liked XCOM 2 or other Firaxis games in the past, you’ll feel right at home here. Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns everything we’ve wanted from a comic book game? Find out in this clip from episode 780 of Podcast Beyond with Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson!

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

