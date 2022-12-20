IGN published this video item, entitled “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is Awesome Even If You Hate Card Battlers” – below is their description.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out and is getting great reviews across the board! However, some folks have been hesitant in picking it up, wondering if Midnight Suns is worth it due to its card battler gameplay. The Podcast Beyond crew is here to tell you why Midnight Suns is worth playing even if you don’t like games with card-based gameplay! If you liked XCOM 2 or other Firaxis games in the past, you’ll feel right at home here. Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns everything we’ve wanted from a comic book game? Find out in this clip from episode 780 of Podcast Beyond with Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson! IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.