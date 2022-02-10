Magic: The Gathering – Official Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Cinematic Trailer

IGN published this video item, entitled “Magic: The Gathering – Official Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Cinematic Trailer” – below is their description.

Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Magic: The Gathering’s first sci-fi set which is available everywhere on February 18, 2022.

The plane has come a long way in 1200 years, and the story is only beginning.

