IGN published this video item, entitled “Lord of the Rings Roleplaying’s Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe – Extra Life Trailer (ft. Elijah Wood)” – below is their description.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War presents Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe featuring Elijah Wood — starring Deborah Ann Woll, Reggie Watts, TJ Storm, Sala Baker, and Luke Gygax in a new journey through Middle Earth to raise support for Extra Life for Kids. Explore the Extra Life Marketplace at lostodysseyevents.com, where you’ll find treasure in a collection of games, show exclusives, tabletop gear, and more. All proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. IGN YouTube Channel

