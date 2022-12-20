Lord of the Rings Roleplaying’s Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe – Extra Life Trailer (ft. Elijah Wood)

Lord of the rings roleplaying's lost odyssey: the red scribe - extra life trailer (ft. Elijah wood)

IGN published this video item, entitled "Lord of the Rings Roleplaying's Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe – Extra Life Trailer (ft. Elijah Wood)"

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War presents Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe featuring Elijah Wood — starring Deborah Ann Woll, Reggie Watts, TJ Storm, Sala Baker, and Luke Gygax in a new journey through Middle Earth to raise support for Extra Life for Kids. Explore the Extra Life Marketplace at  lostodysseyevents.com, where you’ll find treasure in a collection of games, show exclusives, tabletop gear, and more. All proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

IGN YouTube Channel

About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

