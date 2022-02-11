IGN published this video item, entitled “Lord of the Rings Movie and Game Rights Up for Sale for an Expected $2 Billion – IGN Now” – below is their description.

The movie and video game rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit are about to go on sale for an expected $2 billion – with Amazon first in line to buy. The Saul Zaentz Company, which owns an array of movie, gaming, merchandising, live event, and theme park rights to various J.R.R. Tolkien properties, is selling them at auction later this week according to Variety. IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.