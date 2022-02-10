IGN published this video item, entitled “LEGO Brawls – Official PC and Consoles Announcement Trailer” – below is their description.
The team action brawler game, LEGO Brawls, is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in summer 2022. The game is also available now on Apple Arcade. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect in the game where you build, customize, and level up your LEGO Minifigure hero.
In LEGO Brawls, you can collect unlockable Minifigures, power-ups, and emotes from your favorite LEGO themes as you battle and build their way to the top of the global leaderboards. Team up and brawl 4v4, party with friends, or play a battle royale-style game mode.
