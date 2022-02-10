LEGO Brawls – Official PC and Consoles Announcement Trailer

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “LEGO Brawls – Official PC and Consoles Announcement Trailer” – below is their description.

The team action brawler game, LEGO Brawls, is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in summer 2022. The game is also available now on Apple Arcade. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect in the game where you build, customize, and level up your LEGO Minifigure hero.

In LEGO Brawls, you can collect unlockable Minifigures, power-ups, and emotes from your favorite LEGO themes as you battle and build their way to the top of the global leaderboards. Team up and brawl 4v4, party with friends, or play a battle royale-style game mode.

#IGN #Gaming #LEGOBrawls

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

Horizon Forbidden West Patch Stashes Aloy’s Annoying Stash Mentions – IGN Daily Fix

Category: Gaming

Elden Ring: How to Duplicate Remembrances

Category: Gaming

Elex 2 Review

Category: Gaming

In This Story: Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X and Series S are upcoming home video game consoles developed by Microsoft. They are both scheduled to be released on November 10, 2020 as the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, succeeding Xbox One.

Rumors regarding the consoles first emerged in early-2019, with the line as a whole codenamed “Scarlett”, and consisting of high-end and low-end models codenamed “Anaconda” and “Lockhart” respectively.

The high-end model was first teased during E3 2019 under the title “Project Scarlett”, while its name and design as Xbox Series X was unveiled during The Game Awards later in December. In September 2020, Microsoft unveiled the low-end model as Xbox Series S.

View the web story

Xbox Consoles #Ad

3 Recent Items: Xbox Series X

Elden Ring – Live Action Trailer featuring Ming-Na Wen

Category: Gaming

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Official Gameplay Overview

Category: Gaming

Grid Legends Review

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....