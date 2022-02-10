Jurassic World Dominion – Official Trailer (2022) Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum

Watch the Jurassic World Dominion trailer for the upcoming movie and conclusion of the Jurassic era, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The film also stars DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, arrives in theaters on June 10, 2022.

